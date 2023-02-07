Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

N'Kenge Joins Alpine Theatre Project's IN THE MOOD: an Evening of Big Band Swing

The show will be held on Friday, Feb. 10th and Saturday, Feb. 11th at 7:00 pm at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center.

Feb. 07, 2023  

N'Kenge Joins Alpine Theatre Project's IN THE MOOD: an Evening of Big Band Swing

Broadway and Opera star N'Kenge is in Whitefish rehearsing with Alpine Theatre Project on their first show of the year, In the Mood: an Evening of Big Band Swing. N'Kenge returns to Whitefish along with one of America's most electrifying tap dancers, DeWitt Fleming Jr, for a new version of last year's hit salute to nostalgic big band music.

The show will be held on Friday, Feb. 10th and Saturday, Feb. 11th at 7:00 pm at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, located at 127 Spokane Ave. in Whitefish, MT. Tickets range from $25-$50 and can be purchased on the ATP website: atpwhitefish.org.

N'Kenge had been in Los Angeles over the weekend with the Grammy Nominated Broadway Revival cast of Caroline, or Change, in which she had played a starring role. She brings her 5-octave powerhouse vocals to a multi-artist lineup to perform favorites from the 1920s-1940s. Joining her is master tap dancer, DeWitt Fleming Jr, who has performed on Broadway and all over the world with Riverdance and Cirque du Soleil and who the New York Times once called, "A nonstop source of rhythmic variety and surprise."

"We're thrilled to bring the band back together," says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison, "And what a band it is. We have 15 of the finest musicians in the Valley and beyond playing some of the most romantic music ever written. To spice things up this Valentine's Day, we're bringing more of a Latin flavor to the concert."

These two artists will be joined onstage by powerhouse singers and ATP favorites, Eric Krop, Tracy McDowell, & Luke Walrath. Krop has been a featured vocalist on FOX television's "I Can See Your Voice." McDowell performed on Broadway in RENT and has been a force behind many of ATP's recent themed concerts. Also featured will be a 15-piece Big Band led by the Flathead Valley's best musicians.

The evening will include American songbook classics by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, the Gershwins, and more. Guests can now receive discounts on tickets and other perks by joining ATP's new Membership Program. Information can be found at atpwhitefish.org/membership.

Alpine Theatre Project begins its 2023 Season with In the Mood: An Evening of Big Band Swing, February 10 & 11 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center in Whitefish. The production is sponsored by Glacier Bank and The Pine Lodge. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased by calling the ATP Box Office at 406-862-7649 or via ATP's website, atpwhitefish.org.




Eli Mosley Band and Nick Gale Come to the WYO Next Month Photo
Eli Mosley Band and Nick Gale Come to the WYO Next Month
 The WYO once again shines a spotlight on Sheridan with the up-and-coming country group Eli Mosley Band featuring local musician Nick Gale on Friday March 3 at 7pm. 
The Acting Company Brings THE THREE MUSKETEERS To Alberta Bair Theater Photo
The Acting Company Brings THE THREE MUSKETEERS To Alberta Bair Theater
The Acting Company – The Three Musketeers is coming to the ABT stage in just 3 weeks. You don't want to miss this famous tale that shares a great message. This performance is on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Parsons Dance Bring Their Energized Contemporary Dance To Alberta Bair Theater Photo
Parsons Dance Bring Their Energized Contemporary Dance To Alberta Bair Theater
Parsons Dance comes to Alberta Bair Theater in just three weeks. On Wednesday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. this contemporary dance company will share a performance you don't want to miss.
Katy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Announced At Alberta Bair Theater Photo
Katy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Announced At Alberta Bair Theater
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss take the Alberta Bair Theater stage together on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30PM.

More Hot Stories For You


The Acting Company Brings THE THREE MUSKETEERS To Alberta Bair TheaterThe Acting Company Brings THE THREE MUSKETEERS To Alberta Bair Theater
February 6, 2023

The Acting Company – The Three Musketeers is coming to the ABT stage in just 3 weeks. You don't want to miss this famous tale that shares a great message. This performance is on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.
LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Alberta Bair Next MonthLEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Alberta Bair Next Month
January 26, 2023

Legally Blonde - The Musical is coming to Alberta Bair Theater! Join in on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. 
WYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers ProgramWYO Theater Accepting Applications for New Future Filmmakers Program
January 25, 2023

WYO PLAY, a program of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center, is accepting applications from students to be involved in the Future Filmmakers Program in February and March. 
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In FebruaryKathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss To Play WYO Theater In February
January 21, 2023

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will appear on the WYO Stage together (at last) Sunday February 19 at 4pm.
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYOEVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO
January 20, 2023

Experience The Everly Brothers at the WYO Friday February 17 at 7pm. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, The Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don & Phil Everly.
share