Montana Repertory Theater to Host Staged Reading of CAN'T DRINK SALT WATER in Missoula

Continuing its commitment to developing new works, Montana Repertory Theatre will present a staged reading of Can't Drink Salt Water, a powerful new play by indigenous playwright Kendra Mylnechuk Potter [Lummi].

Can't Drink Salt Water is a gripping play juxtaposing a mother's relentless search to find her missing daughter with the journey of a young woman newly arrived at Bethel House, an evangelical shelter for victims of sex trafficking. Weaving together Native tradition, maternal grief, contemporary religious faith, humor, and a call to action, the reading is recommended for adult audiences. A conversation with the playwright and director will follow. Resources and more information on MMIP will be available in the lobby before and after the reading.

Preceding the reading, the play will undergo an intensive week-long workshop led by guest director Pirronne Yousefzadeh on the University of Montana campus. The public reading will be held in the Montana Theatre on Sunday, November 19th, at 4:00 p.m.

The reading provides a unique opportunity for audiences to witness the play's evolution. The Rep aims to mount a full-scale production of Can't Drink Salt Water in its 2024-2025 Season, followed by performances around Montana, bringing this essential narrative to communities statewide.

The workshop for Can't Drink Salt Water is made possible by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation. Please visit for tickets and more information about Can't Drink Salt Water.

Click Here or call 406-243-6809.

About Playwright Kendra Mylnechuk Potter:

Kendra Mylnechuk Potter, an enrolled citizen of the Lummi Nation, is a distinguished theatre artist and filmmaker headquartered in Missoula, MT. Her artistic endeavors have left an indelible mark on global platforms, with film performances showcased at festivals such as Sundance, Tribeca, SXSW, and NY Human Rights Watch. Within the realm of theatre, Kendra's exceptional talents have graced both off-Broadway and regional stages, spanning locales including New York, Montana, Oregon, and Los Angeles. Her association with Montana Repertory Theatre encompasses a national tour in the role of Shelby in "Steel Magnolias." Beyond her artistic achievements, Kendra actively contributes to educational initiatives, having developed a theatre and storytelling program at N'Kwusm Salish language school with William S. Yellow Robe and co-creating a curriculum for Native American Studies Missoula County Public School's Sparks program, employing theatre in education methodologies.

Additionally, Kendra co-founded MT + NYC Collaborative, taking part in directing and performing in the company's productions. She is also the driving force behind the documentary "Daughter of a Lost Bird," which delves into her adoption and reconnection with her birth mother and Lummi heritage. Kendra's influence extends to national and international conferences, where she serves as a keynote speaker and panelist, addressing subjects ranging from personal narratives to race, creative writing, Native issues, and literary exploration.

About Director Pirronne Yousefzadeh: Pirronne (She/Her/Hers) is a director, writer, and educator recently appointed Interim Associate Artistic Director at Playwrights' Center. Before this, she served as the Producing Artistic Director at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and the Associate Artistic Director and Director of Engagement at Geva Theatre Center. Additionally, Pirronne is a founding member of Maia Directors, a consulting group for artists and organizations engaging with stories from the Middle East and beyond.

About The Roy Cockrum Foundation - Founded in 2014 by Roy Cockrum and Benita

Hofstetter Koman, the Foundation aims to award grants to support world-class performing arts projects in not-for-profit professional theatres throughout America. Since 2014, 38 flagship

American theatres and performing arts organizations have received major grants from the Foundation. Inspiration for its mission derives from a Camus quote: "Without culture, and the relative freedom it implies, society, even when perfect, is a jungle. This is why any authentic creation is a gift to the future." ― Albert Camus, The Myth of Sisyphus and Other Essays.

About the Montana Repertory Theatre (Missoula, Mont.)

Established in 1967, the Montana Repertory Theatre is the professional theatre-in-residence at the University of Montana. Standing at the cross-section of educational and professional theatre, The Rep produces work that celebrates, engages, and challenges the people of Missoula and the state of Montana.