Montana Rep Returns To Alberta Bair Theater, April 20

Alberta Bair Theater welcomes back Montana Repertory Theatre who is staging Reentry on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at 7:30PM.

"We're so excited to share this incredible story with the Billings community," said Michael Legg, artistic director of Montana Repertory Theatre, "especially with veterans and their families. It's a funny, honest, true look at what it means to serve and what it takes to come home again."

An unflinching look at the lives of Marines getting ready for and returning from combat, Reentry, by Emily Ackerman & KJ Sanchez, is a docudrama based on real interviews with U.S. service members and their families. Honest, moving, and surprisingly funny, this play explores the challenges of reintegrating into home and community after tours of duty overseas.

Tickets, $35 adult, $30 UofM alumni, and $17 student/military + fees, are available beginning Friday, January 21 at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org.

Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales. Reentry is sponsored by Blackfoot Communications and Clearwater Credit Union.