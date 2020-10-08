Missoula Community Theatre Presents SOUVENIR

MCT has found a true gem to bring to the stage that can be produced while following health and safety protocols.

In the wake of cancelling the Missoula Community Theatre's production of Matilda, MCT has found a true gem to bring to the stage that can be produced while following health and safety protocols.

Souvenir: a fantasia on the life of Florence Foster Jenkins is a two-act, two-person play written by Stephen Temperley, that will feature Missoula actress Alicia Bullock-Muth in the role of Florence. Andy Meyers first directed the play in 2017, also with Bullock-Muth, this time around with James Rio playing Cosmé McMoon, Ms. Jenkins' long-time (and long-suffering) accompanist.

Of note: Meyers will be directing the production via Zoom and Face Time from his home in Fort Peck, which is a first for MCT. Souvenir is set to be on stage at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts-the first show with a live audience since March 13th--for just six performances October 23-November 1. Seating will be extremely limited to maintain social distance and comply with COVID protocols. Masks are always required to be worn inside MCT.

Florence Foster Jenkins (FFJ) was a real-life toast of the opera world in the 1930's and 1940's, selling out concert halls and eventually performing at Carnegie Hall. An astounding feat, but even more incredible given that she was completely and painfully tone deaf. What was it that drew audiences to her and brought them joy? Were they laughing at her or with her? Told through the eyes of Cosmé McMoon, an accomplished pianist, Souvenir is both heart-breaking and hilarious. Though not promoted as a family show, children ages 10 and older should enjoy the physical comedy aspect, much like the way Victor Borge delighted audiences for years with his antics at the piano.

The 2016 film Florence Foster Jenkins (categorized as a romance/drama) starred Academy-award winner Meryl Streep in the title role, with Hugh Grant playing her husband, St. Clair Bayfield (not a character in the play). Souvenir virtually tosses aside the more dramatic aspect of Jenkins' story in order to focus on the comedic enjoyment of listening to a truly talented singer (Bullock-Muth) performing badly as Jenkins....innocent and naïve to the reality she has absolutely no musical talent. Laughter is in great demand these days, and Souvenir will deliver that gift, wrapped in a beautiful set and lovely costumes.

Souvenir performances are 7:30pm on 10/23, 24, 30 and 2:00pm on 10/25, 31 and 11/1. All tickets are $10/each. Reserved seating tickets for in-person are on sale now at www.MCTinc.org. Interview requests to mct@MCTinc.org. To stream at home, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/MCT.

Shows View More Montana Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You