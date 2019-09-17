Martin Sexton Comes To The Ellen Theatre Next Month

Singer-songwriter MARTIN SEXTON appears at The Ellen Theatre October 18 at 8 PM in a concert of various styles including pop, classic rock, and jazz. Rolling Stone has compared his "soul marinated voice" to the likes of Steve Winwood and Van Morrison.

Sexton has collaborated with artists such as John Mayer and Peter Frampton, and his songs have been featured in many films and hit television series including Scrubs, Parenthood, and Showtime's Brotherhood.

Tickets to Martin Sexton are $33.25 and are available online at theellentheatre.org or may be purchased by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.





