Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Completes Floor Painting Thanks to $1,000 Donation

According to KHQ, Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts has received a $1,000 donation from the Great Falls Community Concert Association.

The theater used the money toward repainting the floor of the theater, which had not been done since 1996.

Painting began in April and was completed last week.

In addition, staff at the theater were also able to complete other maintenance projects thanks to the funding.

"On behalf of the City and the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board, I would like to thank the Great Falls Community Concert Association for their donation and support of the performing arts in Great Falls," stated Owen Grubenhoff, Mansfield Events Manager.

Read more on KHQ.

Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You