MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW to be Screened At Westside Studios

MOMMY'S DEAD is a high-spirited meditation on Grief, Misery, and (miraculously) Hope.

May. 12, 2021  

Westside Studios will be screening Nervous Theatre's acclaimed production MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW as part of the Big Sky Fringe Festival on May 22. The screening will include a post-show talkback with the production's creators.


MOMMY'S DEAD is a high-spirited meditation on Grief, Misery, and (miraculously) Hope. This theatre/film hybrid production is a contemporary riff on Chekhov's Three Sisters, created by Nervous Theatre's company of actors and directed by Connor Berkompas. The piece was captured at The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman, MT. A single roaming camera acts as a relentless observer, catching glimpses of intimate moments and secret exchanges, even as the action spills off the stage and into other corners of the historic theater. MOMMY'S DEAD is a "A SPIKED VODKA SHOT wrapped in a production that magnificently captures the essence of live theatre" (Front Mezz Junkies).

The public screening will take place at Westside Studios and Theater in Missoula on Saturday, May 22 at 6:00pm. Tickets are $12.00 and can be purchased at https://www.bigskyfringefestival.org/projects/7095

Venue: Westside Studios and Theater, 1200 Shakespeare St Ste. #2, Missoula, MT 59802

MOMMY'S DEAD will also be available online for On-Demand viewing for all four days of the Big Sky Fringe Festival (May 20-23). On-Demand tickets can be purchased at https://www.bigskyfringefestival.org/projects/7095

Visit nervoustheatre.com for more information on Nervous Theatre and MOMMY'S DEAD.


