MEASURE FOR MEASURE Comes to Montana Shakespeare in the Parks

The performance is on July 8 at 6:30pm.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
UNTAPPED HOMEBREW FESTIVAL to Kick off Rodeo Week Photo 2 UNTAPPED HOMEBREW FESTIVAL to Kick off Rodeo Week
Tickets For the 2023-2024 Missoula Community Theatre Season Are on Sale Now Photo 3 Tickets For the 2023-2024 Missoula Community Theatre Season Are on Sale Now
Alberta Bair Theater Announces 2023-2024 Season Photo 4 Alberta Bair Theater Announces 2023-2024 Season

MEASURE FOR MEASURE Comes to Montana Shakespeare in the Parks

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) has announced that their 51st summer tour production of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, will be performing at the Kendrick Park Bandshell in Sheridan July 8 at 6:30pm. This performance is presented by the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center with 100% local support and is FREE to the public. 

This is MSIP’s first time performing Measure for Measure since the year 2000. Categorized by scholars as one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays,” neither neat comedy nor tragedy, audiences will be captivated by the way this play explores themes of power, class dynamics, and justice through a modern and inclusive lens. 

In addition to Measure for Measure MSIP will be touring a swashbuckling tale filled with action and adventure, The Three Musketeers. Adapted by Robert Kauzlaric, this play is sure to delight audiences of all ages and will be presented across the state, most closely in Birney, MT July 8. 

In their 51st summer, the company will perform in 63 communities across 5 states including Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, making this their largest tour to date. Ushering Shakespeare’s immortal stories of life, love, and tragedy into a modern era, MSIP is dedicated to preserving the cultural traditions of theatre and literature through live, free performances every summer across the Intermountain West. 

Whether in Bozeman or Birney, Pocatello or Powel, the public is invited to experience the magic of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and their free, world-class performances under the big skies of the West. For the most up to date tour schedule, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
Alberta Bair Theater Announces 2023-2024 Season Photo
Alberta Bair Theater Announces 2023-2024 Season

Alberta Bair Theater has announced the 2023-2024 season packed with top-notch entertainment. The excitement of live performance is reflected in the vast array of music, theater, dance, comedy, and Broadway coming to the ABT stage!

2
Marshall Tucker Band is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Month Photo
Marshall Tucker Band is Coming to Alberta Bair Theater Next Month

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome The Marshall Tucker Band to the stage on Sunday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m.

3
Tickets For the 2023-2024 Missoula Community Theatre Season Are on Sale Now Photo
Tickets For the 2023-2024 Missoula Community Theatre Season Are on Sale Now

What do Mel Brooks and Walt Disney have in common?  The Missoula Community Theatre, that’s what!  The creations of these two masterminds are the bookends of MCT’s 2023-2024 “Be Our Guest” Season. Subscription packages and single tickets are on sale starting Monday, June 5th.

4
UNTAPPED HOMEBREW FESTIVAL to Kick off Rodeo Week Photo
UNTAPPED HOMEBREW FESTIVAL to Kick off Rodeo Week

WYO Theater, Bighorn Homebrew Club, and Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning will present the Fifth Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival Saturday, July 8, noon to 4pm. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Billings Studio Theatre (6/02-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You