MEASURE FOR MEASURE Comes to Montana Shakespeare in the Parks

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) has announced that their 51st summer tour production of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, will be performing at the Kendrick Park Bandshell in Sheridan July 8 at 6:30pm. This performance is presented by the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center with 100% local support and is FREE to the public.

This is MSIP’s first time performing Measure for Measure since the year 2000. Categorized by scholars as one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays,” neither neat comedy nor tragedy, audiences will be captivated by the way this play explores themes of power, class dynamics, and justice through a modern and inclusive lens.

In addition to Measure for Measure MSIP will be touring a swashbuckling tale filled with action and adventure, The Three Musketeers. Adapted by Robert Kauzlaric, this play is sure to delight audiences of all ages and will be presented across the state, most closely in Birney, MT July 8.

In their 51st summer, the company will perform in 63 communities across 5 states including Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, making this their largest tour to date. Ushering Shakespeare’s immortal stories of life, love, and tragedy into a modern era, MSIP is dedicated to preserving the cultural traditions of theatre and literature through live, free performances every summer across the Intermountain West.

Whether in Bozeman or Birney, Pocatello or Powel, the public is invited to experience the magic of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and their free, world-class performances under the big skies of the West. For the most up to date tour schedule, visit Click Here.