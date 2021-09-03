MCT Announces NUNSENSE As the Opening Show of 2021-2022

A lively group of nuns and their side-kick priest will two-step onto the MCT stage this fall to serve up a constant and hilarious stream of knee-slapping, "Hee Haw" moments! Sister Amnesia's Country Western Nunsense Jamboree was written after Nunsense (which won a trinity of awards in 1986) and Nunsense Two: The Second Coming. Haven't seen those? You're forgiven! And you won't be lost in a plot purgatory.

This light-hearted comedy will appeal to Catholics, Lutherans and non-churchgoers alike...we shouldn't swear, but we promise. The book, music and lyrics are by Dan Goggin who will explain how Sister Amnesia got her name and why there's a fundraising auction (standard fare for Catholics). From Laugh-In style jokes (Why didn't they play poker on the Ark? Because Noah was sitting on the deck), to Grand Ole Opry-style musical numbers ("Mini-Pearls of Wisdom"), this family-friendly musical informs the audience that "We hope you brought some butter, 'cause we all brought the corn."

We head into the fall with caution, considering variants are on the rise. The plan is to initially sell at a reduced seating capacity, with the opportunity to make more seats available as we get closer to show dates. This automatically means not every seat will be available. The Missoula Community Theatre is excited to present this first show of the season, using a new Pilot program for seating, much like the Pilot episode of A New Television series, which tempts the audience to consider something new.

The 2021-2022 calendar opens with a group seating approach. (Think Southwest Airlines). Tickets to a performance will not correspond to a specific seat in the theatre, but rather a variation of general admission, with a tiered concept using three seating groups... A, B, and C. The seating group determines when patrons may enter the theatre to select their seats from those available. Some patrons prefer to be close to the stage, some in the balcony and others enjoy trying different locations. All MCT seats face forward (unlike Southwest Airlines), so no one will strain their neck in order to watch the show.

$30 ticket (includes a complimentary beverage). Seating begins 40 minutes prior to curtain $25 ticket seated next begins 20 minutes prior to curtain $20 ticket seated 10 minutes prior to curtain

This Pilot approach was created with the safety of our patrons in mind, while also providing several pricing options and flexibility in ticketing. The number of available tickets will be split amongst the tier levels, for a smoother seating process. We look forward to welcoming back the audience to the MCT Center for the Performing Arts, which was designed so that there is truly not a bad seat in the house!

*October 21 is Premiere Night, which includes catered hors d'oeuvres, beverages and dessert for a special ticket price.

Learn more at www.MCTinc.org or by calling 406-728-PLAY (7529).