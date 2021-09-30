MCT Executive Director Michael McGill to Retire in 2022

After a span of 40 years performing nearly every role, on and off stage, MCT's Executive Director, Michael McGill, will make his final curtain call next spring. In 2006, after decades of experience as a community volunteer, set builder, Tour Actor/Director, Production Manager, Music Director and more, Michael took the helm from co-founder, and then Executive Director, Jim Caron, and has guided MCT through both calm and choppy waters of financial and organizational issues known to most non-profit companies, and most recently, the veritable tsunami of challenges brought by the Covid pandemic. The company has adapted and remained creative while managing a leaner budget. McGill is proud of his staff, board, and the patrons who support MCT.

McGill had intended to announce his retirement earlier, but as 'captain of the ship,' he deferred the decision by a couple of years. There are plans in place to focus on the future health of the company, so while this decision was extremely difficult to reach, he believes that MCT will be in good hands and continue to play a positive, significant, and forward-thinking role in the Missoula community, and far beyond, through its various local and international programs. "I started working for MCT when I was 26. At that age, you think it will never end but then, everything does. MCT is a company of remarkable individuals that I have had the honor to work with. The next 50 years should be even more exciting."

McGill is currently directing Sister Amnesia's Country Western Nunsense Jamboree, which will be on stage October 21-31. The first show of this season may be his last as a member of the MCT staff, a directorial swan song perhaps. During his tenure with the company, as an MCT Tour Actor/Director, he traveled around the US and Canada and collaborated on special projects in Bolivia, China, and the UK. In addition, he has written and/or co-authored more than two dozen Missoula Children's Theatre productions and directed an untold number of Missoula Community Theatre shows.

A celebration will be planned for some time next spring to recognize and honor McGill's 40 amazing years of contributions and service. A national search for MCT's next Executive Director will begin very soon. We will post application materials on the MCT website at that time.