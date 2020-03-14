MCT Cancels Remaining SPITFIRE GRILL performances

The Missoula Community Theatre has announced that all remaining performances of The Spitfire Grill have been cancelled out of the safety and concern for their valued patrons, volunteers and staff.

Patrons may request to exchange their tickets to The Spitfire Grill for a future production or obtain a refund if an exchange is not possible. If a patron is able and willing to consider donating back the price of their ticket in lieu of a refund, MCT would gratefully accept that gift which would lessen the significant financial impact of the cancellation and a tax-deductible receipt would be issued.

MCT has been monitoring this unprecedented and rapidly-changing situation around Coronavirus and following recommendations from health professionals and local, state and federal officials. The advice coming from all levels of health professionals is to practice "social distancing" and avoid large crowds, which can be very difficult to accomplish in a theatre venue.

Please visit www.MCTinc.org for further updates and announcements regarding upcoming events and productions.





