LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Kicks Off The Missoula Children's Theatre 2024-2025 Community Series

The Missoula Children's Theatre 2024-2025 Community Series kicks off with the Sci-fi, drama-rom-com musical, Little Shop of Horrors, October 10-27.

From the creators of some beloved Disney shows comes this quirky sci-fi tale of Seymour (McKay Cheney), an insecure, love-stricken flower shop employee who goes to unworldly lengths to win over Audrey (Moriah Bone), his secret crush. After naming a new and unusual breed of plant after her, “Audrey II” turns out to need much more than water to survive (AB, O Neg…?). Little Shop of Horrors is a cult-classic that has been delighting audiences for decades, albeit with some dark elements to the story. Audrey's abusive boyfriend, Orin Scrivello, DDS (Daniel Crary) is, well…not the kind of dentist anyone wishes on their enemy. The show is rated PG-13 Parental Guidance Recommended and the audience advisory on the MCT website will give more insight.

Joseph Martinez, Director, chose a cast of 17 with nearly half making their MCT debut. “I produced and directed Little Shop at MCT in 2001 and this will be my 4th visit to Skid Row,” Martinez said. “This time I looked at the science fiction aspect and how we could focus on that. The designers are doing some really cool things that the audience won't expect and I'm excited to hear and see their reactions.” Returning to MCT to round out the creative team are Greg Bolin, Music Director (recently Rent) and Annika Charlson, Choreographer (PAC's Let It Be).

The performances for this three-week run are October 10*-27, 2024 at the Missoula Children's Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now! *Thursday, October 10th is Premiere Night with special offerings and pricing. See MCT website for details. For more information, visit www.MCTinc.org, or call (406) 728-7529, Noon to 5PM, M-F.

MCT is hosting a Blood Drive on Friday, September 27th from 10AM to 4PM. All presenting donors have a chance to save lives, enjoy snacks and win tickets to Little Shop of Horrors! Visit www.redcrossblood.org to sign up today!

