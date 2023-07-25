Kevin Burt & Big Medicine Come to the WYO Theater in August

The performance is on Friday, August 18 at 7pm.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center will Celebrate the Arts in Sheridan with Kevin Burt & Big Medicine Friday August 18 at 7pm.

For more than 25 years, Kevin Burt has been electrifying audiences with his warm voice and powerful presence. His soul-inspired presentation is unique, reminiscent of artists like Bill Withers and Aaron Neville, with the ability to build an audience rapport not unlike B.B. King. Burt is an award-winning Blues artist, a 2019 Blues Music Award nominee and International Blues Challenge winner in three categories!

Join the WYO when we Celebrate the Arts with Kevin Burt & Big Medicine August 18!

Kevin Burt & Big Medicine is sponsored by Kim & Mary Kay Love with additional support from The Best Western Sheridan Center.




