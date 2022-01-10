Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

International Guitar Night Announced At The Ellen Theatre

This year's guitar masters include Italy's acoustic rock sensation Luca Stricagnoli; progressive classical guitarist Thu Le from Vietnam; and more.

Jan. 10, 2022  
International Guitar Night returns to The Ellen on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 PM. IGN Tours feature some of the world's best guitar players and the 22nd Anniversary concert is no exception, highlighted by an eclectic lineup with a variety of specialties.

This year's guitar masters include Italy's acoustic rock sensation Luca Stricagnoli; progressive classical guitarist Thu Le from Vietnam; Hawaii's Slack Key master Jim "Kimo West, and Latin Swing pioneer Lulo Reinhardt from Germany.

Tickets to International Guitar Night are $29.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are required for attendance.


