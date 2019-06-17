HOMEBREW FESTIVAL Announced At WYO Theater

Kick off your Rodeo week with the WYO Theater and Bighorn Homebrew Club when they present the Second Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival Saturday, July 6, 2pm to 6pm. Immediately following the Karz Show, stroll over to Brundage Street between Main and Brooks and enjoy this unique brew fest featuring the finest homebrewed beer from Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming.

Opening with the Bighorn Alphorns the festivities will include members of the Wyoming band, We're Here for the Beer Polka Band, Mark Paninos and pizza from Pie in the Sky. Attendees can vote for their favorite beer with the winner of the People's Choice Award receiving $200 cash, the opportunity for their beer to be featured at Luminous Brewhouse and to be the featured beer for the WYO's upcoming 30th Anniversary Season.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the WYO Theater box office or online at wyotheater.com. Get yours today!





