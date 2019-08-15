Family Movie Series Announced At Bozeman's Ellen Theatre

This month The Ellen Theatre presents a line-up of classic Disney movies the entire family will enjoy. The Little Mermaid screens Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 PM, telling the story of a mermaid princess named Ariel who falls in love with a handsome prince who lives on land. To be with the man she loves, Ariel must make a life-changing decision or continue life underwater with her friends and family. The Little Mermaid features songs written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman and won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song ("Under the Sea").

Mary Poppins will screen Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 PM. Considered to be Walt Disney's movie masterpiece, this live action/animated gem features talented stars Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Ed Wynn, and legend of stage and screen Julie Andrews. Mary Poppins received a total of 13 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. It was an instant hit and is still a favorite with all ages.

The Mighty Ducks will screen Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 PM. Minnesota lawyer Gordon Bombay reluctantly steps in to coach a peewee hockey team, which happens to be the worst in the league. Once a star player in his youth, he missed the final penalty shot causing his team to lose the championship. Now Gordon must face his past and coach his team to victory. Does he have what it takes, or will he face another humiliating defeat?

Finally, experience the magic of the great American classic Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, screening Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2 PM. Enjoy an Academy Award-nominated score with favorites such as "Heigh-Ho", "Some Day My Prince Will Come", "Whistle While You Work", and other musical treasures.

Tickets may be purchased for $4 at the door. To learn more about The Ellen's Family Movies visit theellentheatre.org, or call The Ellen box office at 406-585-5885. The Ellen Theatre is located at 17 West Main Street in downtown Bozeman.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You