Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO

Experience The Everly Brothers in a whole new way at the WYO February 17.

Jan. 20, 2023  
EVERLY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE Comes to the WYO

Experience The Everly Brothers at the WYO Friday February 17 at 7pm. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, The Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don & Phil Everly.

Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds all across the US and over-seas in prestigious venues. They say, "the music of the 50's and 60's are nostalgic for us, our parents raised us on it, and we feel that the Everly's contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations. Our aim is not to impersonate but to do our best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n' roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story."

The Everly brothers career lasted over half a century, recording 21 studio albums and selling more than 60 million records world-wide. The Brothers had over 30 billboard top -100 singles and influenced countless legendary artist that came after them.

Experience The Everly Brothers in a whole new way at the WYO February 17!

The Everly Brothers Experience is sponsored by the WYO's Major Season Sponsors: Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith Gwillim Memorial Fund, Kim & Mary Kay Love, Mars Charitable Trust, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe F. & Roberta H. Napier Foundation, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Sheridan Hotel & Convention Center, Sheridan Media, Thickman Family Foundation, The Welch Foundation and Wolf Creek Charitable with additional support from Stephanie's Purpose, Robert & Tracy Boyle and Frank & Georgia Boley.



TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month Photo
TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month
Take3 ignites the WYO stage Friday February 10 at 7pm. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. 
Alberta Bair Theater To Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment of the Arts Photo
Alberta Bair Theater To Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment of the Arts
Alberta Bair Theater has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000.
Womens Improvisation Retreat With Katie Goodman Coming To Chico Hot Springs, January 28-29 Photo
Women's Improvisation Retreat With Katie Goodman Coming To Chico Hot Springs, January 28-29!
Winter is coming and who doesn't need a little creative rejuvenation? LIVE AND IN PERSON! Katie Goodman's beloved and long-running “Improvisation For Life” women's retreat weekend that has been offered at Chico Hot Springs for 22 years, is back January 28 & 29!
Alberta Bair Theater Keeps Tradition With FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Photo
Alberta Bair Theater Keeps Tradition With FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Alberta Bair Theater presents Fiddler on the Roof on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of Fiddler on the Roof!

More Hot Stories For You


TAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next MonthTAKE3 Comes to the WYO Next Month
January 18, 2023

Take3 ignites the WYO stage Friday February 10 at 7pm. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. 
Alberta Bair Theater To Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment of the ArtsAlberta Bair Theater To Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment of the Arts
January 10, 2023

Alberta Bair Theater has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000.
Women's Improvisation Retreat With Katie Goodman Coming To Chico Hot Springs, January 28-29!Women's Improvisation Retreat With Katie Goodman Coming To Chico Hot Springs, January 28-29!
January 5, 2023

Winter is coming and who doesn't need a little creative rejuvenation? LIVE AND IN PERSON! Katie Goodman's beloved and long-running “Improvisation For Life” women's retreat weekend that has been offered at Chico Hot Springs for 22 years, is back January 28 & 29!
Alberta Bair Theater Keeps Tradition With FIDDLER ON THE ROOFAlberta Bair Theater Keeps Tradition With FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
January 5, 2023

Alberta Bair Theater presents Fiddler on the Roof on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of Fiddler on the Roof!
Alberta Bair Theater Welcomes A Powerful Performance With DREAMERSAlberta Bair Theater Welcomes A Powerful Performance With DREAMERS
January 3, 2023

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Dreamers: Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider on Sunday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m. 
share