Doug Stone to Perform with the Stone Age Band at WYO

After selling 10 million albums worldwide, Doug Stone will make his WYO debut with the Stone Age Band on Thursday November 4 at 7:30pm. With eight number one singles and eleven top ten singles Doug Stone keeps on movin', groovin' and making great country music.

Stone debuted in 1990 with the single, "I'd Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)," the first release from his 1990 self-titled debuted album "Doug Stone" producing a handful of chart-topping singles. Following this release was his first number one hit, "In a Different Light," nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song. Both this album and its successor, 1991's I Thought It Was You, went platinum. Two more albums for Epic Records, 1992's From The Heart and 1994's More Love, each went gold. Stone has charted -twenty-two singles on Hot Country Songs, with his greatest chart success coming between 1990 and 1995. In that time span, he charted eight Number Ones including: "In a Different Light", "A Jukebox and a Country Song", "Too Busy Being in Love", "Addicted to a Dollar, and "Why Didn't I think of That" to name a few.

