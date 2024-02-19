DAMN TALL BUILDINGS Comes to the WYO in March

Damn Tall Buildings will perform in the Mars Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, set for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

Bluegrass at heart, but pulling from a wide range of influences, Damn Tall Buildings offers virtually unmatched energy and enthusiasm, underpinned by intelligent songs that don’t skimp on the infectiousness.

The three members of the group (guitarist/lead vocalist Max Capistran, bassist/lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk and fiddler/vocalist Avery Ballotta) blend elements of bluegrass, blues, roots-rock and vintage swing to create a captivating, high-energy sound.

Tickets for the show — which will take place in the Mars Theater — are available through the WYO box office. The cost is $24 per adult, and $20 for students. To purchase tickets, see wyotheater.com, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.