Corb Lund With Special Guest Sunny Sweeney Comes to the WYO Theater This Month

Corb Lund with Special Guest Sunny Sweeney comes to the WYO Theater on July 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM.

Corb Lund has received multiple CCMA, Juno, and international award nominations and wins. A rural Albertan hailing from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains with a long familylineage of ranchers and rodeo people, Lund is aboutas authentic as they come. Embracing bothhis Western heritage and his indie rock past through his music, Lund has been known to filter arange of cowboy themes past and present through his unique lens-from rough-and-tumbletales of lawless frontier saloonsto the somber realities of running a modern family ranch. Lund released his highly anticipated album Agricultural Tragicvia New West Records on June 26th, 2020, his first album of original songs in five years, to much acclaim; the album debutinsidethe top 5 in both the US and Canada. It was named #7 on the No Depression Readers' "50 Favorite Roots Music Albums of 2020" with the publication saying,"Eloquent and plain spoken, the excellent Agricultural Tragic finds the affable country rocker exploring his roots as a rancher and rodeo rider while striving to adapt this traditional identity to the challenging modern world... Corb Lund radiates authenticity from first note to last."The Associated Press said "The result is a distinctive sound-call it Country & Northwestern-that romances the region from which Lund hails," American Songwriter stated, "The songs on Agricultural Tragic sparkle with a kind of authenticity that only someone who lives that life can project" while Saving Country Music said it was "...some of the most compelling country and western music you can find." Stay tuned for more music imminently on the horizon for Lund.



Sunny Sweeney - The mastery of holes in the wall, major label stint, and serious songwriting chops make Sunny Sweeney something of a rarity: an artist with barroom cred, mainstream validation, and songs meaty enough for listening rooms. Or, as Rolling Stone put it: "Sweeney is one of the rare entertainers who can hold her own at CMA Fest as well as AmericanaFest."

Just as comfortable commanding a stadium stage on tour with Bob Seger as she is pouring her heart out from a listening-room stool, she is an outlier: A humble East Texas kid with super-star chops, singing her own songs made up of equal parts wit, soul, and hard truth. Five albums into a career that has earned praise from Rolling Stone, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Sunny has drawn a loyal following, experienced the major label deal, and ultimately, embraced her independence--and smart country music that likes to have its rock and honky tonk too is that much better for it.

Sweeney will release a new studio album in fall of 2022 produced by Paul Cauthen and Beau Bedford.