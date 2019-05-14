Cohesion Dance Project To Bring Evening Of Art To UM

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

The Cohesion Dance Project will present "Resonance - an Evening of Art Inspiring Art" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the University of Montana Dennison Theatre.

"Resonance" is an artistic confluence of original works of sculpture, live music, dance, poetry, spoken word and visual art.

The production features professional contemporary dancers from across the state, along with live music by percussionist, composer and sound designer J. Stuart Smith of Albuquerque, New Mexico, local guitarist Nathan Zavalney and violinist Matt Bugni. Missoula-based dancers Madi Kelly, Faith Morrison, Jasmine Woods and Ashley Zhinin also will perform.

"Resonance" will include three kinetic metal sculptures by nationally recognized metal artist Richard Swanson; poetry and spoken word by best-selling author and poet Tyler Knott Gregson; visual art projection by artist Matt Plaumann of Portland, Maine; and choreography by CDP's Amber Moon Peterson, Julynn Wilderson and Tanya W. Call - all intending to spark a ripple-effect of creative energy and cyclical inspirations of art inspiring art.

CDP also will hold a contemporary master class and audition seeking local community dancers to participate in the performance from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, in UM's Performing Arts Radio/Television Center. The cost is $10, and interested dancers can show up at the door, visit http://www.cohesiondance.org or call 406-422-0830 for more info.

"Resonance" tickets cost $22 for general admission and $18 for students with ID and are available online at http://www.griztix.com or at 406-243-4051.

Founded in 2012, CDP is a nonprofit dance production based in Helena whose mission is to enrich, inspire and unite the community through dance.





