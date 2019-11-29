Celebrate Giving Tuesday With MCT

MCT, Inc. (The Missoula Children's and the Missoula Community Theatre) celebrates GivingTuesday, joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement.

Missoula - "The holidays can be stressful," notes MCT, Inc. Development Director, Beth Burman Frazee. "Taking time to pause and show gratitude to the people and organizations that enrich our lives can help make the holidays more meaningful." GivingTuesday, taking place Dec. 3, is a global generosity movement, designed to help people directly support their community and organizations like MCT, the Missoula Children's Theatre and the Missoula Community Theatre.

Through the mission of developing life skills in children and providing education, entertainment and enrichment for all ages through the performing arts, MCT positively impacts thousands of people and hundreds of communities, throughout the world, every year. Those who are interested in supporting MCT's GivingTuesday initiative can visit the MCT giving page at MCTinc.org or by texting "MCTGIVE" to 44-321.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it's helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to important causes, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 14.2 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit GivingTuesday.org.





