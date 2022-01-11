Cam-Plex Announces Remainder Of 2021/2022 Season

The Covid-19 Pandemic postponed many shows in the last two seasons, but at last, the ink is dry for the second half of the 21-22 season! Here is the schedule of touring productions arriving in Campbell County in the coming months.

MISSOULA CHILDREN'S THEATRE - ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Campbell County students in grades K-12 are invited to participate in Missoula Children's Theatre's production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND at the Heritage Center Theater.

Those auditioning should arrive at 4:30 pm on January 24th and plan to stay for the full two hours. The directors will get to know the participants, assign roles and designate several assistant directors on the first day.

Rehearsals will be held throughout the week of January 24th from 4:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. with the final performance on January 28 at 6:30pm.

There is no charge for this residency, however, the final performance is a ticketed event.

PARENTS MUST REGISTER THEIR CHILD at cam-plex.com.

Date: Jan 24-28, 2022

Time: 6:30pm - Seating begins at 6:00pm

Cost: $10.00 for the final performance on Jan 28th

Website: www.cam-plex.com

CHOIR OF MAN - MUSIC

They're back! Campbell County's most requested return tour!

80 minutes of unadulterated entertainment that combines high energy dance, live music and foot stomping choreography with the incredible talent of 9 ordinary guys who perform everything from sing-along classics to classic rock.

Imagine the greatest pub gig you've ever been to and multiply it by 10 and you'll still be nowhere near the fun that this show exudes throughout. Featuring pub tunes, folk, rock, choral and Broadway numbers, the 9 guys showcase music that has wide appeal. The cast features world class tap dancers, poets, instrumentalists and singers, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages. Not only is the concert set in a pub, but it has a real working bar from which the cast will pull pints and invite audience members to get up close and personal with the show - witnessing the action from chairs and tables among the guys - come ready to drink in the action!

Date: Feb 17, 2022

Genre: Music

Time: 6:30pm - Seating begins at 6:00pm

Cost: $15.00 - $18.00

Website: www.cam-plex.com

DINOSAUR WORLD - LIVE

Dinosaurs are coming to Campbell County!

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops.

Warning: some of these dinosaurs aren't as docile as they seem!

Date: Feb 22, 2022

Genre: Educational & Comedy

Time: 6:30pm - Seating begins at 6:00pm

Cost: $15.00 - $18.00

Website: www.cam-plex.com

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN

A spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time. They have been hailed as the World's Premiere Queen Tribute Band and have received rave reviews from over 650 Performing Arts Centers, Casinos, Fairs, Festivals, and corporate buyers in the USA since 2008.

Date: Mar 08, 2022

Genre: Music

Time: 7:00pm - Seating begins at 6:30pm

Cost: $15.00 - $20.00

Website: www.cam-plex.com

THE 3 REDNECK TENORS

The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the "tenor genre" - their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists is like Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall - down home laughs with big city music! It has been said that if Larry the Cable Guy, Il Divo, and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be The 3 Redneck Tenors. The 3 Redneck Tenors were top finalists on "America's Got Talent" and have been thrilling audiences since 2006.

Date: Apr 16, 2022

Genre: Comedy & Music

Time: 7:00pm - Seating begins at 6:30pm

Cost: $10.00 - $12.50

Website: www.cam-plex.com

SECRETS OF SPACE

Using magical illusions and a state-of-the-art digital LED, the audience embarks on an interactive journey across the galaxy. The wonders of outer space are explored with dazzling imagery and key ideas and inventions in science, technology, and engineering.

"The children were mesmerized. The adults were mesmerized!"

Date: Apr 18, 2022

Genre: Educational & Music

Time: 6:30pm - Seating begins at 6:00pm

Cost: $10.00 - $15.00

Website: www.cam-plex.com

GOLDEN GIRLS- LIVE PUPPET SHOW- (Pending) -



'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life and keep her roommates in check.

Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.

Date: Apr 12, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Time: 7:00pm - Seating begins at 6:30pm

Cost: $10.00 - $12.50

Website: www.cam-plex.com

SAVE THE DATES!

*PAW - Performing Arts Workshop

A 25-year tradition here in Campbell County. Students ages 8-18 rehearse and perform a Broadway Musical with professionals from around the country.

Production: TBD

Date: June 6-26

Website: www.cam-plex.com

"Mystic India" has cancelled its entire touring production. While we are saddened by this news, we are very excited to have replaced it with "Choir of Man".