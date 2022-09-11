California Guitar Trio to Play The Ellen in October

CALIFORNIA GUITAR TRIO will bring their tour to The Ellen Theatre, Thurs, Oct. 20 at 7:30 PM. Since 1991, the group has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crosses genres - rock, jazz, classical, and world music. They'll even throw in the occasional surf or spaghetti Western tune for good measure!

You may have heard their music serve as the soundtrack for Olympics coverage, and programs on CNN, CBS, NBC, and ESPN. Plus - their shows are also known for captivating stories and good humor. The trio's founding members are comprised of Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul Richards, and this tour will feature Tom Griesgraber in place of Moriya.



Tickets to California Guitar Trio are $30.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.