CTG Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Nodding to the unique holiday circumstances of 2020, the Civic Theatre Guild will present "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," set to live-stream into homes Dec. 11-13.

"We knew this year's Christmas show was going to look different," explained Jami Lance, CTG president and production co-director. "We wanted to offer our usual dose of holiday cheer while keeping our audience, actors and volunteers as safe as possible. So, we decided a live-streamed old-timey radio play would be the best of both worlds."

The classic Christmas story opens with the idealistic George Bailey, who is down on his luck. He is so discouraged by his situation that he is thinking the world would be better off without him. With the help of his guardian angel, he discovers all the many ways his family and his friends need him.

Directed by Lance and fellow Sheridan resident and CTG board member Grace Cannon, the play features performances by John Goodell, Patrick Cossel, Pollyanna Averett, Ian Wallace, Allyson Harvey, Jessica Winner, Emerson Fuhrman and Colin Vielhauer.

The local actors will bring the story to life as a 1940s radio broadcast in the Mars Black Box at the WYO Theater, which will be streamed out to audiences virtually.

"We hope Sheridan theatre fans near and far can join us and support our dedicated cast and crew this weekend," Cannon said. "It's going to be a great show!"

Streaming performances will be Dec. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 each and are available at wyotheater.com. As always, ticket prices benefit CTG, a nonprofit organization dedicated to producing and promoting community-based performing arts.

