Brubeck Brothers Quartet To Take The Stage At WYO Performing Arts This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, making music is a joy. The group will bring that celebration — with a special opening performance from the Sheridan High School Jazz Band — to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives. Drummer Dan Brubeck and bassist, trombonist and composer Chris Brubeck cut their first record together in 1966 — nearly a half century ago. They've subsequently played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, as well as with their father, jazz giant Dave Brubeck, and with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet.

With Dan and Chris Brubeck as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb, complete the dynamic quartet. They perform at concert series, colleges and jazz festivals across North America and Europe. The quartet's last album, “LifeTimes,” was a hit on the Jazz Week radio chart where it made the top ten list as one of the most played jazz recordings of the year.

Tickets

Tickets for the show cost $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and military members and $24 for students. To purchase tickets, see wyotheater.com, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.