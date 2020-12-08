Broad Comedy To Perform a Virtual Show Live on Zoom

Join Katie Goodman & Broad Comedy for a virtual Zoom show on December 16th at 6pm mountain time to benefit Stacey Abrams' FairFight.org!

The Broads were so sad to miss touring to Bozeman this fall and they want to make sure they bring Bozeman all the feisty liberal comedy you need to get through this winter.

Broad Comedy has been producing snarky, provocative and loveable all-women's comedy and musical-satire since 2001. Internationally touring, award-winning, with YouTube hits reaching in the millions, and an Off-Broadway run at SoHo Playhouse under their belts, Broad Comedy is now coming to your living room with one goal: to make you laugh despite what 2020 has brought us!

All profits from our show will go to benefit Fair Fight, a national voting rights organization rooted in Georgia fighting to ensure fair elections and access to democracy for all.

And "The Broads" are extremely happy to announce that some of the pieces done at this show will (hopefully!) be the the last time you'll ever see them! Time to finally write some pieces not about you know who!

Tickets are just $20 per household! *Mature audiences only!* Get your tickets at www.broadcomedy.com/tickets.

