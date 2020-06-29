Bozeman Children's Theatre Hosts Summer Acting Camps on Zoom

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Bozeman Children's Theatre has moved to Zoom, like many other arts organizations who are struggling to connect during the health crisis.

According to KULR8, students entering grades 1-6 have been taking part in what jokingly is being called "FroZoom," the Frozen Kids Camp that was originally set to meet in person.

The camp includes 13 actors who rehearse from 9 AM to noon for nine days. Each actor is recorded individually, and the final product will be edited together as a film.

Bozeman Children's Theatre is run by four Hawthorne Elementary School teachers: Patrick Higgins, Sallie Arnold, Kendell Bachman, and Christy Koschnick.

The Bozeman Children's Theatre will be doing another online camp in the same format, Jungle Book Camp which will run from July 20th-July 30th.

Both camps will culminate in a drive-in style viewing of the shows, followed by a performance from El Wencho that will be streamed live on Facebook.

Read more on KULR8.

