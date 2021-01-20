Bare Bait Dance Presents CXQ REDUX

Bare Bait Dance has announced CXQ Redux, taking place on Friday, January 22, 2021. CXQ Redux is Bare Bait Dance's (BBD's) first company performance in its 2020/21 season.

Revived after a pandemic-cancelation last spring and filmed for at home viewing, "CXQ Redux" celebrates original choreographic works from New York Professional Nicole Wolcott, L.A Choreographer Mollie Wolf, along with Missoula local and former BBD Co-Director Kelly Bouma.

The performances was filmed at Missoula's Westside Theater. It will be released from January 22-31, 2021 via BBD's Vimeo page.

Learn more and get tickets at https://barebaitdance.org/cxqredux.