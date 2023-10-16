Alpine Theatre Project Presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS

ATP Kids students are split into two casts for a total of four performances at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center this weekend.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

ATP Kids is taking on a tall order this weekend. Over 100 Flathead Valley students in grades 1-8 will perform Andrew Lloyd Weber's celebrated musical, Cats. The show will run Saturday October 21 and Sunday, October 22 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. Patrons can visit Click Here or call (406) 862-7469 for tickets and information.

Since its debut 40 years ago, Cats has generated more than 3 billion sales, making it one of the most popular musicals of all time. It played for 18 record-breaking years on Broadway.

Cats is based on T.S. Eliot's 1939 poetry collection, "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats." The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they made the "Jellicle choice" by deciding which cat would ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. 

This “young actors edition” introduces students to the musical sensation in a completely accessible way while capturing the magic of the record-setting Broadway production. The original production has been stripped down to 60 minutes. The magnificent musical score includes one of the most treasured songs in musical theater - "Memory.” 

ATP Kids students are split into two casts for a total of four performances at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center this weekend.  The “Grizabella Cast” will take the stage Saturday, October 21 with performances at 2 PM and 7 PM.  The “Macavity Cast” will appear on Sunday, October 22 at 2 PM and 6 PM.  All shows will be meow-velous experiences you won't want to miss!       

This session of ATP Kids is sponsored by the Foley Family Charitable Foundation, Kalispell KiDDS Pediatric Dentistry, the John Morrison Healthy Montana Kids Fund, Great Northern Whitewater Raft & Resort, Markus Community Market, Bay Equity, Columbia Falls ACE Hardware, First Interstate Bank, Flathead Electric Coop, Frampton & Purdy Law Office, Freedom Bank, the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, and Measure Law.

Taught by theatre professionals including Broadway veterans, ATP Kids is a fun and exciting way for local students to gain confidence, creativity, self-discipline, and camaraderie with other students from around the Valley all while learning how to perform on stage. Over the course of 6 weeks, students work on a full musical production. No student is ever turned away. ATP Kids has enriched the lives of over 3,000 local students since 2008.




ATP Kids is taking on a tall order this weekend. Over 100 Flathead Valley students in grades 1-8 will perform Andrew Lloyd Weber's celebrated musical, Cats.

