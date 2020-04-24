Alberta Blair Theater May Push Re-Opening Celebrations

Alberta Blair Theater May Push Re-Opening Celebrations

Q2 has reported that social distancing guidelines may affect the re-opening of the Alberta Bair Theater in downtown Billings in the fall.

Executive Director Jan Dietrick shared that the board of directors was hoping to come to a decision by the end of next week.

The theater had been planning to showcase its new $13.6 million remodeling at a special black tie event Sept. 20, featuring Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristen Chenoweth.

