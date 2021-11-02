Alberta Bair Theatre Adds World Renowned Rastrelli Cello Quartet to February Lineup

Alberta Bair Theater has added to its Outstanding Performances Series on Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. with world renowned classical musicians Rastrelli Cello Quartet, whose virtuosity is equally matched by its versatility as will be evident with their "From Brahms to Beatles" repertoire.

"The Beatles is a perfect example that music is the international language, which everybody can understand without understanding the words." says Kira Kraftzoff, artistic director. "And this is what brings all human beings together."

The four cellists of Rastrelli Cello Quartet only perform music they themselves love-that's a matter of absolute conviction when it comes to putting together their programs. The ensemble has built a unique and broad repertoire, the likes of which can't be found anywhere else. Virtuosity is an ever-present element which continuously accompanies the musical diversity of their instrument. There are always four cellos and yet you think you are hearing an old piano playing ragtime, a saxophone of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, or Piazzolla's bandoneon. The quartet usually treats its audience with arrangements of chamber music works, orchestral classics, and standards of cello literature, as well as popular music, jazz, klezmer, tango, and soundtracks to movies we all know and love.

The Rastrelli Cello Quartet, from St. Petersburg, Russia now living in Germany, has recorded eight CDs to date, which present very diverse styles of music. The CD Cello in Classic was nominated for the "Record 2008" in Russia and won the silver award, only behind Luciano Pavarotti's Pavarotti Forever (Universal Music). Since its inception, the quartet has been a guest on festival stages, concert halls, and radio stations worldwide.

Tickets, $37, $17 student + fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N, by phone at 406-256-6052, and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.