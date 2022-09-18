Alberta Bair Theater to Present Tom Petty Tribute Band Full Moon Fever in October

Alberta Bair Theater has announced that Full Moon Fever will take the stage for One Night of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers gave us some of the 20th century's most memorable rock hits. For over a decade, Toronto-based band Full Moon Fever has brought these songs to crowds across North America. Now, they're taking the show on the road for a new generation of audiences to discover.

Experience Tom Petty classics like "American Girl" and "Free Fallin'" alongside diehard fan favorites like "It's good to be King" and "Yer So Bad," featuring the layered vocals and signature 12-string Rickenbacker textures of the original touring outfit.

Don't back down from the chance to rediscover Tom Petty's legendary songbook as you've never heard it before!

As part of ABT's First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Series, this performance is also sponsored by Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company, Home2 Suites by Hilton, The Zone 96.3, and Classic Hits MY 105.9.

Tickets, $47, $37; $27 student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.