Coming off sold out shows celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Alberta Bair Theater will welcome back International Guitar Night on February 15, 7:30 p.m., at Petro Theatre on the campus of MSU Billings. Tickets are still available.

This tour may be the most eclectic line-up yet and features guest host Mike Dawes (England) and his incredible two-hand contemporary style joined by Cenk Erdoğan (Turkey) a master of fretless guitar, along with electrifying jazz virtuoso Olli Soikkeli (Finland) and Hawaiian Slack Key master Jim Kimo West, who also tours with Weird Al Yankovic.

Each year, International Guitar Night's founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries from around the world for special concert tours of North America highlighting the diversity of the acoustic guitar. Never the same experience, IGN promises masters of their crafts having fun together, sharing their love of guitar and appreciation for different styles and techniques.

International Guitar Night is sponsored locally by Brigg's Distributing, Billings Gazette Communications, ABC6/Fox4, and TheBone105.1. Tickets, $35 and $20 for students with valid I.D., may be purchased at the ABT Ticket Office, now located in the ABT executive offices located at 2722 Third Avenue North in Downtown Billings, by phone at 406-256-6052 and online at AlbertaBairTheater.org. Processing fees are applied to phone and website sales.





