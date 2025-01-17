Alberta Bair Theater Will Receive $25,000 Award from the National Endowment for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alberta Bair Theater has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000. This grant will support the following shows: Damn Tall Buildings, International Guitar Night, Trailblazing Women of Country, Step Afrika!, and UPTOWN. The NEA will award 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.

“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country’s vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including Alberta Bair Theater’s projects.”

This award will help fund many projects revolving around the five shows included in the grant. Some of those projects include student matinee performances, demo, and Q&As during the student performances, and further education on the themes presented. One of the biggest outreach activities ABT has all year is Project Hip Hop. Students spend weeks learning and practicing their own hip hop routines in preparation for the hip hop performance at the theater. This year, Step Afrika! will be hosting four dance workshops for those grade school students who get the opportunity to learn about dance from professional hip hop artists. They will receive priority seating during the student matinee and the chance to perform on stage in front of the Step Afrika! performers and their peers. This is a fun and interactive way for students to learn the power of dance and explore an opportunity they might not have gotten before. Alberta Bair Theater is honored to continue offering these opportunities.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

