Alberta Bair Theater Kicks Off Nat Geo Speaker Series With ON THE TRAIL OF BIG CATS With Steve Winter

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series, and Alberta Bair Theater proudly present "On the Trail of Big Cats" with Steve Winter, an award-winning National Geographic wildlife photographer, on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Petro Theatre on the campus of MSU Billings.

Winter, who specializes in wildlife photography-particularly big cats and has been a National Geographic photographer since 1991-shares his stories live on stage about traveling the world to photograph big cats and educates audiences on the importance of habitat conservation. He takes audiences behind his lens and on his adventures to get the perfect shot.

Winter has been named BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year and BBC Wildlife Photojournalist of the Year. He was a two-time winner of Picture of the Year International's Global Vision Award and won first prize in the nature story category from World Press Photo in 2008 and 2014. He has been interviewed on CBS Nightly News, NPR, BBC, CNN, and other media outlets. His film with Bertie Gregory, Mission Critical: Leopards at the Door, continues to run on Nat Geo WILD.

National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. With a broad roster of talent including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, National Geographic Live's critically acclaimed programs have connected with audiences worldwide for over a century. Currently, National Geographic Live events are held in cities around the world, including, Seattle, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Calgary. Speakers share behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration onstage alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage. For more information, visit natgeolive.com.

Alberta Bair Theater's National Geographic Live Speaker Series is sponsored locally by First Interstate Bank, KULR 8, and Planet106.7. "On the Trail of Big Cats" with Steve Winter is sponsored by BestWesternClockTower Inn/Stella's Kitchen & Bakery. Tickets, $37 and $20 for students with valid I.D., may be purchased at the ABT Ticket Office, now located in the ABT executive offices located at 2722 Third Avenue North in Downtown Billings, by phone at 406-256-6052 and online at AlbertaBairTheater.org. Processing fees are applied to phone and website sales.

On January 18, 2020 ABT presents "Pinks Boots and a Machete" with Mireya Mayor.

On March 21, 2020 ABT presents "Ocean Soul" with Brian Skerry.

