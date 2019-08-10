ATP's Sexy Night at the Opera Returns With a Circus Twist

"Mais oui" meets Midway in ATP's new presentation of OperaLesque, a tantalizing mix of opera, classical burlesque, and aerial circus acts, running August 23-25 at the ATP Garage, 6464 Hwy 93 in Whitefish. OperaLesque will feature some of the greatest opera singers in the nation from the Metropolitan Opera and New York City Opera companies mixed with tantalizing burlesque. Patrons will step into the world reminiscent of the Moulin Rouge and the big-top circuses of old, enjoying cocktails at the ATP Garage while being treated to vocal and physical virtuosity around them and above them. The late-night performances are all at 9pm and are for adults only. Only 60 seats are available per performance.

"Our first OperaLesque presentation was such a massive success that we wanted to bring it back with a new vibe," says Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. "Patrons had never seen anything like it before. These are exactly the kind of performances we want to share."

Starring in OperaLesque:

Marcy Richardson, The Singing Aerialist - the OperaLesque star was winner of the 2018 Dora Award for Outstanding Female Performance in an Opera, and is a star performer with the acclaimed burlesque variety troupe, Company XIV

Glenn Seven Allen, Tenor - recently starred in New York City Opera's acclaimed production of Brokeback Mountain and starred in ATP & Glacier Symphony's combined concert production of Sweeney Todd

Melanie Long, Mezzo-Soprano - recently starred in New York City Opera's world tour of Carmen, and is a member of the acclaimed burlesque troupe, the Hot Box Girls

Sharin Apostolou, Soprano - frequent performer with New York City Opera, Utah Opera, Central City Opera, and Opera Delaware, and performed in Yuletide Affair 9 at ATP

Jorrell Williams, Baritone - starred in Intimate Apparel at the Metropolitan Opera and is a featured soloist with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Billy Thompson, Piano - longtime musical collaborator for ATP and musical director of the It Gets Better Tour

Patrons will be seated around a solo piano in the ATP Garage while the action will take place all around, and even above, them, creating an immersive experience. Beverages will be available courtesy of Fun Beverage. Chocolate fondue will also be available to patrons who purchase a table for 2 or 4. OperaLesque is presented by the Tamarack Foundation, with assistance from the Montana Tap House, Harlow & Harlette, Good Medicine Lodge, Nelson's ACE Hardware, and Fun Beverage.

Alpine Theatre Project presents OperaLesque August 23-25 at the ATP Garage, 6464 Hwy 93 South in Whitefish. Tickets are $45 per person, $130 for a table for 2, or $260 for a table of 4. Tables include table service and other refreshments. Tickets can be purchased online at atpwhitefish.org or by calling (406) 862-7469.





