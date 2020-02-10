ABOMINABLE Film to Screen at The Ellen Theatre

The Ellen Theatre presents the animated feature ABOMINABLE, Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 PM.

This number one box office hit by DreamWorks and Pearl Studios centers around a group of teenagers who embark on an epic quest to reunite Everest the magical Yeti with his family. The friends must stay one step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home.



Tickets to Abominable are only $4 and may be purchased at the door. For more information, please visit theellentheatre.org. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.





