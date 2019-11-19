A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Comes to MCT

The Missoula Children's Theatre, in partnership with the Fort Peck Summer Theatre, will present A Charlie Brown Christmas live on stage. A perfect show for the entire family, performances are Saturday, December 14 at 10:00 AM; Saturday, December 21 at 10:00 AM; and Monday, December 23 at 10:00 and 11:30 AM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

Charles M. Schulz's timeless story of the spirit of the season, A Charlie Brown Christmas is adapted for stage from the Emmy Award-winning 1965 television special featuring the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi. When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus' help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.

Directed by Andy Meyers, the cast includes some of Missoula's favorite performers. Laramie Dean, director of theatre at Hellgate High School, is featured as Charlie Brown. The rest of the Peanuts Gang is brought to life by Haley Alexa Court as Lucy, Andy Nelson as Linus, Bridget Smith as Sally, Jay Michael Robert as Schroeder, Sydney Hayward as Frieda, Andy Meyers as Pigpen, and Megan Wiltshire as Snoopy.

With $5 tickets, this 30-minute show is a wonderfully affordable way to share the magic of the holidays with the people and characters you love. Proceeds from A Charlie Brown Christmas performances will benefit the youth and education programming of the Fort Peck Summer Theatre and MCT, Inc. Tickets at MCTinc.org.

***A Charlie Brown Christmas live on stage performances are Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 AM, Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 AM, and Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 AM and 11:30 AM. All performances are at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. General admission $5 tickets are available at MCTinc.org; by calling 406-728-PLAY(7529); or at MCT's Box Office.





