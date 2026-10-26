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Video: Watch the Trailer for TWELVE KINDS OF ICE at The Children's Theatre Company

Twelve Kinds of Ice will run through November 22, 2026, on the Cargill Stage.

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Children’s Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere musical Twelve Kinds of Ice, based on the book by Ellen Bryan Obed. Check out a trailer for the production!

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Ben Steinfeld, Twelve Kinds of Ice will be directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. Twelve Kinds of Ice will run through November 22, 2026, on the Cargill Stage. Justin D. Cook will serve as music director. S

Glide through the ever-shifting magic of winter as Ellen recalls childhood memories of icy adventures with her loving father. In this world premiere musical, cold temperatures and warm hearts unite to tell a tender story that takes us from spotting the first glaze of ice to building an ice rink and hosting skating shows, hockey games, and moonlit solos. Watch in awe as ice freezes before your very eyes, then melts your heart.

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