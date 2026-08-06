Guthrie Theater to Host Open House Celebrating 20 Years on the River
Guests will enjoy a full afternoon of free programming throughout the Guthrie, beginning with a moderated Q&A with Artistic Director Joseph Haj.
The Guthrie Theater will host a free, community-wide open house on Sunday, August 30, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate 20 years in its riverfront home on the Mississippi River. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy family-friendly activities, self-guided backstage tours and special programming throughout the building during Open House: 20 Years on the River.
One of Minnesota’s most recognizable cultural landmarks, the Guthrie’s current building on South 2nd Street was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel and opened to the public on June 25, 2006. Since then, the building has welcomed millions of patrons and guests to experience theater performances across three stages and explore its iconic architecture and unparalleled views of downtown Minneapolis and the Mississippi River. To RSVP and see a schedule of events, visit guthrietheater.org/openhouse.
Guests will enjoy a full afternoon of free programming throughout the Guthrie, beginning with a moderated Q&A with Artistic Director Joseph Haj at 11:15 a.m. on the McGuire Proscenium Stage. Activities include:
Self-guided backstage tours
Summer camp samplers and story times
Drop-in education classes and mini workshops
Directing demos
Guthrie history highlights and trivia
Photo and video booths
Food trucks
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Dirty Dancing: The Musical
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (8/12-9/06)
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The Basement Yard Live
State Theatre (9/24-9/24)
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The Spitfire Grill
Commonweal Theatre Company (7/11-10/24)
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Student Matinee: Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Northrop (3/19-3/19)
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MrBallen: Lights out Live
Orpheum Theatre (10/01-10/01)
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Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (2/09-2/14)
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Kate Wallich & Perfume Genius: “The Lesson”
Northrop (4/01-4/01)
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Clay Walker
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (8/28-8/28)
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Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Commonweal Theatre Company (5/16-9/05)
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Head Over Heels
LUSH Lounge and Theater (9/18-10/10)