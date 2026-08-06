Guthrie Theater to Host Open House Celebrating 20 Years on the River

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The Guthrie Theater will host a free, community-wide open house on Sunday, August 30, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate 20 years in its riverfront home on the Mississippi River. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy family-friendly activities, self-guided backstage tours and special programming throughout the building during Open House: 20 Years on the River.

One of Minnesota’s most recognizable cultural landmarks, the Guthrie’s current building on South 2nd Street was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel and opened to the public on June 25, 2006. Since then, the building has welcomed millions of patrons and guests to experience theater performances across three stages and explore its iconic architecture and unparalleled views of downtown Minneapolis and the Mississippi River. To RSVP and see a schedule of events, visit guthrietheater.org/openhouse.

Guests will enjoy a full afternoon of free programming throughout the Guthrie, beginning with a moderated Q&A with Artistic Director Joseph Haj at 11:15 a.m. on the McGuire Proscenium Stage. Activities include:

Self-guided backstage tours

Summer camp samplers and story times

Drop-in education classes and mini workshops

Directing demos

Guthrie history highlights and trivia

Photo and video booths

Food trucks



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