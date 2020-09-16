Theatre 55 Will Present Three Classic Radio Plays

These Virtual Events are Zoomed performances of the original Philip Marlowe radio plays from the 40’s

These Virtual Events are Zoomed performances of the original Philip Marlowe radio plays from the 40's performed by a cast of actors aged 55+ in front of a small studio audience of invited guests. The performances will be rounded out with live music from the era performed by Patricia Lacy and Dane Stauffer.

TROUBLE IS MY BUSINESS

SEPTEMBER 19, 3PM LIVESTREAM & 7PM ENCORE STREAM

Philip Marlowe, Private Eye, is hired to scare away a gold-digging fiancée from marrying a millionaire's stepson, only to find the stepson has been murdered. Now Marlowe is on the job to find the young man's killer, no matter where it leads him!

NIGHT TIDE

OCTOBER 3, 3PM LIVESTREAM & 7PM ENCORE STREAM

"When it started the tide was high on the San Pedro waterfront, where a hot-tempered kid had murder on his mind." This time, Philip Marlowe, Private Eye, is hired to protect the owner of a fishing fleet that sent a man to prison for stealing from him. But now the man is free and the fleet owner is found murdered. Marlowe sleuths the waterfront to uncover the truth and ultimately the real killer!

THE MEDIUM WAS RARE

OCTOBER 17, 3PM LIVESTREAM & 7PM ENCORE STREAM

In this episode, Philip Marlowe, Private Eye, who is in desperate need of a vacation, is reluctantly hired by a wealthy woman to recover her stolen jewels. Along the way, Marlowe discovers a trail of deceit and bodies to unveil the real thief.

