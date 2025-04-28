THREE SISTERS AND NO SISTERS Begins At Theatre Pro Rata In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Pro Rata will present a truly unique theatrical experience: a new adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov alongside No Sisters, a clever companion piece by Aaron Posner. This is a chance to see two exceptional plays that explore the same world from radically different perspectives.

Chekhov's Three Sisters is a masterpiece of classic theatre, exploring the struggles, desires, and dreams of a family seeking meaning in a changing world. But here's where the experience gets truly intriguing—No Sisters shifts the focus to the characters who live in the shadows of Three Sisters, revealing untold stories and unexpected humor.

Watching both productions offers an opportunity to see how one narrative can be reimagined and deepened through different eyes. Three Sisters performs on the mainstage and AT THE SAME time No Sisters performs in the lobby with the actors moving between the two productions.

Tickets available online at https://www.theatreprorata.org.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby