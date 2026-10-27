Spotlight: SPOONS: Direct from Sold-Out NYC Run at Soleil Theater Productions

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Direct from its sold-out run in New York City and the National Opera House of Ireland, Spoons comes to Minneapolis for one night only: Friday, November 20th at 7:30 PM at the Phoenix Theater at Arts Nest. Get tickets now.

Written by Ben Firke and directed by Patricia Angelin, Spoons is an intimate two-person play that explores connection in an age of isolation. Brad, a sportswriter struggling to meet women, hires Molly, a professional cuddler with carefully drawn boundaries. Over the course of their sessions, the two form a fragile bond—one that forces them to confront their fears, biases, and assumptions about friendship and human touch.

A meditation on loneliness, recovery, and trust, Spoons takes a comedic yet deeply human look at the post-pandemic search for companionship. Presented by Soleil Theater Productions in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area, this one-night-only engagement brings the acclaimed production directly to Minnesota audiences.

Buy tickets for this unforgettable evening.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 13 Hrs 02 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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