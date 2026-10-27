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Spotlight: SPOONS: Direct from Sold-Out NYC Run at Soleil Theater Productions

Two people. One bench. One unforgettable night

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Spotlight: SPOONS: Direct from Sold-Out NYC Run at Soleil Theater Productions

Direct from its sold-out run in New York City and the National Opera House of Ireland, Spoons comes to Minneapolis for one night only: Friday, November 20th at 7:30 PM at the Phoenix Theater at Arts Nest. Get tickets now.

Written by Ben Firke and directed by Patricia Angelin, Spoons is an intimate two-person play that explores connection in an age of isolation. Brad, a sportswriter struggling to meet women, hires Molly, a professional cuddler with carefully drawn boundaries. Over the course of their sessions, the two form a fragile bond—one that forces them to confront their fears, biases, and assumptions about friendship and human touch.

A meditation on loneliness, recovery, and trust, Spoons takes a comedic yet deeply human look at the post-pandemic search for companionship. Presented by Soleil Theater Productions in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area, this one-night-only engagement brings the acclaimed production directly to Minnesota audiences.

Buy tickets for this unforgettable evening.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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Spoons
Spoons
11/20 - 11/20/2026


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