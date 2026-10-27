Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: SPOONS: Direct from Sold-Out NYC Run at Soleil Theater Productions
Two people. One bench. One unforgettable night
Direct from its sold-out run in New York City and the National Opera House of Ireland, Spoons comes to Minneapolis for one night only: Friday, November 20th at 7:30 PM at the Phoenix Theater at Arts Nest. Get tickets now.
Written by Ben Firke and directed by Patricia Angelin, Spoons is an intimate two-person play that explores connection in an age of isolation. Brad, a sportswriter struggling to meet women, hires Molly, a professional cuddler with carefully drawn boundaries. Over the course of their sessions, the two form a fragile bond—one that forces them to confront their fears, biases, and assumptions about friendship and human touch.
A meditation on loneliness, recovery, and trust, Spoons takes a comedic yet deeply human look at the post-pandemic search for companionship. Presented by Soleil Theater Productions in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area, this one-night-only engagement brings the acclaimed production directly to Minnesota audiences.
Buy tickets for this unforgettable evening.
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