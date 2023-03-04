Saturday's Matinee Performance of TINA Is Canceled Due To Illness

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the Saturday matinee performance (Saturday, March 3, 2 p.m.) of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical has been canceled due to illness. Specific details on how to attend an alternate performance will be sent to affected ticket holders by email as soon.

Given the physicality and vocal demands of the show, the production employs multiple actors who not only cover the role of Tina Turner and other principals, but also other roles within the ensemble. The role of Tina Turner is also so vocally demanding that a single performer is unable to perform in multiple consecutive back-to-back shows. Due to the number of company members who are ill, and the intricate casting coverage on this show, this is why we can proceed with some performances and must make the difficult decision to cancel others.

The producers of TINA-The Tina Turner Musical are working with the Hennepin Theatre Trust and Broadway Across America to fly in and rehearse alumni performers from the Broadway company as a means of supporting the touring cast. We also expect several actors will be well enough to return to the show and perform in remaining performances.

Any further cancelations or changes to the performance schedule will be communicated as soon as they are known. The Trust recommends all ticket holders to visit HennepinTheatreTrust.org prior to their attendance for the latest information.

The Trust apologizes for any disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change will cause patrons.

The Trust does not disclose the names, quantities, or medical condition of any company members.

