Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: THE SEAGULL at The Modern Rep
This production runs now through November 11, 2026
It’s always interesting to see a theatre company take on a classic, and The Modern Rep is doing just that with Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. Adapted and directed by Grant Sorenson, the play follows a group of artists whose lives become tangled up in love, jealousy, and their hopes for success. Even though the play was written more than 130 years ago, the subject matter still gives audiences plenty to connect with.
What I find interesting about The Seagull is the mix of comedy and drama. The characters are trying to figure out what they want out of life, whether that’s love, a successful career, or simply feeling like they matter. Of course, things don't always go as planned. It’s a story about relationships, chasing your dreams, and the sometimes messy reality of being human.
The cast includes Christina Baldwin, David Michaeli, Steve Mallers, Lana Breheney, and Linds Esch, along with Bruce Abas, Patrick Bailey, Laura Esping, Vanessa Gamble, and Leo Rossmiller. With so many characters and overlapping relationships, there are plenty of different perspectives to explore throughout the story.
Grant Sorenson leads the production as both adapter and director, with lighting design by Shannon Elliott and dramaturgy by Jo Holcomb. I'm interested to see how this new adaptation approaches Chekhov's work and brings its characters and relationships to a contemporary audience.
The Seagull runs October 22 through November 7 at The Modern Rep in Minneapolis. If you enjoy seeing classic plays reinterpreted for a modern audience, this is one to check out.
Photo by Molly Jay Photography
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