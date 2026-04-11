Review: Morgan Wallen's STILL THE PROBLEM TOUR 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis

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Morgan Wallen kicked off his “Still The Problem” tour Friday night with a sold-out crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium—and honestly, it felt like the tour had already hit its stride on night one.

Before he even stepped on stage, a pre-show video featuring Theo Von got the crowd going. Then Wallen made his entrance with NFL legend Jared Allen as “Broadway Girls” blasted through the stadium. From that point on, the energy never really dropped.

He opened with “Don’t We” and “I Wrote The Book,” mixing newer songs with fan favorites right away. At one point, he paused and just took it all in, talking about being off the road for a bit and how good it felt to be back. It didn’t feel scripted—just real.

Even in a stadium that size, he made it feel personal. That really came through when he moved to a smaller stage for an acoustic set — “Cover Me Up,” “I’m A Little Crazy,” and “Wasted On You.” It was a quieter moment, but you could hear the whole crowd singing along.

Morgan Wallen | Photo Credit: David Sherman

There were some fun surprises too. Guests came out for “Up Down,” and Thomas Rhett joined him for “Cowgirls,” which turned into one of the louder moments of the night.

Production-wise, it was huge. Fireworks went off during some of the biggest songs, and it just added to the whole stadium vibe — loud, high-energy, and a little over the top in the best way.

He also switched things up with a fan-voted song, bringing back “7 Summers,” which got one of the biggest reactions of the night. Same with “Chasin’ You” — people were screaming every word.

For the encore, he came back out wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, which the crowd loved. He started it off at the piano with “Sand In My Boots,” then went straight into “Last Night” and “Whiskey Glasses” to close things out — basically turning the whole stadium into one big singalong.

And beyond the show, the tour is still tied to the Morgan Wallen Foundation, with part of ticket sales going toward youth programs in sports and music, including donating instruments to schools.

For a first night, it didn’t feel like he was easing into anything. It felt big, loud, and ready to go — and Minneapolis got a pretty solid start to the tour.

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.

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