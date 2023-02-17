Review: LOCOMOTION at Children's Theatre Company

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This production runs now through March 5th

Feb. 17, 2023  
Photo of Junie Edwards in 'Locomotion' by Glen Stubbe Photography

Uprooted from his family,
surrounded by the unfamiliar,
Lonnie couldn't feel more alone.

But this year, his class is learning to write poetry.

Lonnie's verses take him
from his foster home
to the classroom,
into the streets,
and back to a time when
his family was all together.

As Lonnie finds his voice,
you'll discover how poetry can bring you
closer to others and yourself.

Written and adapted for the stage by Jacqueline Woodson
Directed by Talvin Wilks

Photo of Junie Edwards in 'Locomotion' by Glen Stubbe Photography

This was a neat production. The set and lighting reflected a composition notebook that would have projections of housing, classroom, and fire. The furniture also had the notebook design concept in it. The cast was a talented group of five actors. The production I saw had understudies Amir Byrd (Lonnie) and Rue Norman (Mama/Ms Edna/Ms Marcus/) and Junie Edwards who plays Lonnie was in the roll of Enrique. The costumers were bright and colorful.

The script was a mixture of lyrical poetry, song, and dialogue, all of which made this production that more captivating. The story touched on many subjects such as foster care, racism, health, etc. The audience was laughing, smiling, crying, and hopeful. It was a remarkable work of art.

Cast of 'Locomotion' photo by Glen Stubbe Photography

I would recommend seeing this production of Locomotion at the Children's Theatre Company.

February 17, 2023

