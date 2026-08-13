Review: GUY FOR NOW at Rarig Nolte Xperimental Theatre

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If you go into Guy For Now expecting a straightforward comedy, you're in for something a little different. Nicholas Pecora's play takes an ordinary guy and drops him into a world filled with strange characters, unexpected situations, and plenty of laughs.

Benjamin Thacker plays Guy, an average man who is trying to make sense of his life. As he meets one unusual character after another, he is pushed into situations that force him to look at himself and the choices he has made. The story slowly becomes less about the people Guy meets and more about Guy himself.

The cast has a lot of fun with the material. The characters range from silly to completely over-the-top, and the actors commit to each one. Michael Quadrozzi and Joel Dammeier are especially entertaining in their various roles, while Alexandria Rumsey and Andi Davey add plenty of energy to the stranger moments of the story.

One of the funniest parts of the production is the stage manager, played by Tricia Buerke. She has little patience for the chaos happening around her, which makes her reactions to the increasingly ridiculous situations some of the show's best comedy.

The play moves through different types of comedy and theatrical styles without staying in one place for too long. There are moments that feel like sketch comedy, moments of physical humor, and scenes that lean into the absurd. It keeps the audience wondering what is going to happen next.

What makes the show more than just a series of jokes is the story underneath it all. Guy is trying to understand who he is and what he really wants. The people he meets aren't simply there for laughs; each one gives him something to think about.

The show does have a few moments where the pacing slows, but the strong performances and constant changes in tone keep it moving. By the end, the pieces of Guy's journey come together in a satisfying way.

Guy For Now is a fun Fringe comedy with an energetic cast and plenty of unexpected turns. If you like weird characters, physical comedy, and plays that can suddenly go in a completely different direction, this one is worth checking out.

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