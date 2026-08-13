Review: DROPPING MY COVER STORIES at Rarig Kilburn Theatre

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Patrick McGraw has a simple question at the center of Dropping My Cover Stories: why would a grown man decide that learning to do a somersault in a swimming pool is a good idea?

The answer turns into something much bigger.

In this solo show, McGraw shares stories from his life that take the audience through grief, fear, self-discovery, and the sometimes strange process of figuring out what comes next. The pool may be where the story is headed, but getting there is the real journey.

McGraw is a natural storyteller. He has a relaxed presence onstage, and his delivery feels more like listening to someone tell you a really good story than watching a traditional theater performance. He knows how to get a laugh without forcing it, and some of the funniest moments come from his willingness to admit when he has been awkward, nervous, or simply unsure of what he was doing.

But there is a serious side to the show as well. McGraw talks openly about losing his partner and what grief did to his life. These moments give the show more weight, but he never turns them into a long, depressing speech. Instead, the humor and sadness sit next to each other, which makes the stories feel honest.

One of the things that works particularly well is McGraw's willingness to make himself the punchline. He doesn't present himself as someone who has everything figured out. He talks about the things that scare him, the things he wants to accomplish, and the times when he doesn't quite know what to do next.

The physical comedy also adds to the performance. McGraw doesn't just stand in one spot and talk for 50 minutes. His movements and expressions help bring his stories to life, and they add another layer to the humor.

As the show progresses, the reason behind that swimming-pool goal becomes clearer. The somersault isn't really the point. It's about giving yourself permission to try something, even when you're not good at it and even when you might look ridiculous.

There is something very relatable about that idea. Most people have things they put off because they're afraid of failing, looking foolish, or admitting that they want something. McGraw uses his own experiences to explore those feelings without turning the show into a lecture.

Dropping My Cover Stories is a personal story told with plenty of humor and a good deal of heart. McGraw doesn't try to make his life look perfect. Instead, he shares the messy, funny, painful, and occasionally ridiculous parts of it.

And sometimes moving forward really does mean jumping into the pool and seeing what happens.

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